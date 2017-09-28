51st Social Lites, Inc. Beautillion Program Underway

SAN BERNARDINO, CA- The 51st Beautillion Program sponsored by the Social Lites, Inc. of San Bernardino has started. Young men seeking scholarship opportunities, in addition to being mentored by leaders in the community, are encouraged to attend the upcoming briefings to learn more about the program. Parents are encouraged to attend briefing meetings to gain better insight about the program.

Bring a friend and tell a friend to join you in attending the two scheduled briefings. Briefings will be held on Saturday, October 7 and October 14 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the San Bernardino Boys and Girls Club located at 1180 W. 9th Street in San Bernardino.

Mrs. Donna Little-James is the chairperson for the upcoming 51st Beautillion Program. The program will officially start on October 22 and commence on March 24, 2018 at the National Orange Show in San Bernardino.

For more information, please call Donna Little-James at (909) 528-9793 or co-chairperson, Mrs. Bridgette Shaw at (909) 648-6165 or publicity chairperson, Mrs. Twillea Evans-Carthen at tevanscarthen@yahoo.com.