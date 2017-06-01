90th Commencement Ceremony of San Bernardino Valley College-Graduation Class 2017, A Reflection of Great Beginnings

By Lou Coleman

On Friday, May 26, San Bernardino Valley College (SBVC) bid farewell to another Graduating Class. It was a wonderful graduation – the largest class of seniors, great speeches, a huge crowd, many alumni in attendance, plenty of emotion, and no rain as we gathered in the heart of the campus.

The graduation ceremony was the culmination of years of hard work and dedication by students from many cultures, countries and walks of life. Many have overcome personal, financial or other barriers to achieve their success and now have reached their graduation from SBVC, a venerable 90-year old institution.

We salute the graduates from all the different schools and divisions of San Bernardino Valley College and we look forward to seeing them follow in the footsteps of thousands who have made a difference in the community, the city, the country and the world.

“Sending you a day full of sunshine, a heaven filled with rainbows, and a pocket full of dreams. May the future ahead of you be as wonderful as you are.” [Judith Wibberley]