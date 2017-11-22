‘A Christmas Carol’ Comes to San Bernardino Public Library

SAN BERNARDINO, CA- Christmas Carol: Ebenezer Scrooge… Jacob Marley… Bob Cratchit… Tiny Tim… The Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come. These are characters we have come to love and welcome into our homes and hearts. Celebrate the holiday season at the San Bernardino Public Library as Broadway and film actor Duffy Hudson, (without the aid of props or costumes while playing all 46 characters), brings this magical tale to life.

The San Bernardino Public Library will host this performance of “A Christmas Carol” on Saturday, December 9 at 3 p.m.. It will be held in the Bing Wong Auditorium at the Feldheym Central Library at 555 W. 6th Street in San Bernardino.

Duffy Hudson is an actor, director, writer, teacher and filmmaker. He has performed in hundreds of plays and has directed over 300 theatrical pieces, including workshop productions with Brooke Shields, The Three Sisters with Jessica Lange, Don Johnson and Tatum O’Neal, and Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf with Marlo Thomas. Since turning his attention to film and television, he has performed in numerous commercials, including the award winning, Men in Black series for Penn Station. Feature film credits include among others, Tattered Angel, Canvas the Night, Skin Complex, and The Greater Good.

Duffy tours the US with his one man shows of Edgar Allan Poe, Albert Einstein, George Burns, Houdini, Audie Murphy, Dr. Seuss, and A Christmas Carol.

This FREE 75-minute show is ideal for the entire family. Contact Linda Yeh at (909) 381.8238 or visit www.sbpl.org for more information. You can also follow the library on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sbcitylib or Twitter at twitter.com/SBCityLibrary.

For more information about Duffy Hudson visit www.duffyhudson.com.