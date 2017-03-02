By Lisa D. Kelly

Jerome is a man on a mission! His goal is to use his sultry singing voice as an instrument that will “bring joy through music,” especially to the senior generations.

On his newly released CD, Songs for You Vol. 1, Jerome has written an original song dedicated to seniors called the “Seniors Anthem,” in which he states, “All I want to do is say to you how much I care.”

Having grown up in Newark, New Jersey and raised by his grandparents, Jerome developed a love and appreciation for a generation of people that had devoted their lives to serving others but who are now often overlooked.

After singing the “Seniors Anthem” at a senior facility in Claremont, California, a lady once approached him with tears in her eyes saying, “It feels so good that somebody really cares about us.” Knowing that his music is indeed making a difference, Jerome continues to serve as an “Ambassador” who “will always make time to include Seniors, so they are not forgotten or neglected.”

In August 2015, Jerome Dean was presented with the Certificate of Recognition Senior Citizen Ambassador Award, given to him by L. Dennis Michael Mayor of Rancho Cucamonga, California, for his “commitment and dedication to serve and brighten the day and lives of our treasured Senior Citizens.”

To see more testimonies about the work Jerome is doing and to hear his songs, please visit his website at www.jeromedean.com, or go to www.soundsofsunrise–?entertainment.com.