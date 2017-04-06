“A Season of Promotion!”

By Lou Coleman

When godly people do God’s will they will eventually be promoted to places of honor, privilege and new opportunities of service.

Jonathan Rodgers and Steve Henderson, members of the “Church of the Living God, Temple 208,” in Highland, California shared their many great accomplishments and testimonies that came out of their acts of love, service and faith. To that we say, “To God be All the Glory!”

As we work diligently and productively in our present position, God will also reward us. But it will be in His time and in His way. The pay and prestige that may come with the advancement will not result in pride but only gratitude and a keener desire to serve God by fruitfully serving others.

When promotion is granted, we can agree with this utterance of David: “Who am I, O Lord God? And what is my house, that you have brought me this far?” [2 Samuel 7:18].