“A Voice Crying in the Wilderness!”

By Lou Coleman

Then I looked, and I heard an eagle crying with a loud voice as it flew directly overhead, “Woe, woe, woe to those who dwell on the earth, at the blasts of the other trumpets that the three angels are about to blow!” [Rev. 8:13]. Repent while there is still time! “Come out of her, lest you share in her sins, and receive of her plagues.” [Rev.18:4]. “For He swore by him who lives forever and, who created the heavens and all that is in them, the earth and all that is in it, and the sea and all that is in it, and said, “There will be NO MORE DELAY!” [Rev.10:6]. Turn away from your sin and turn to God NOW. Desire to have nothing to do with sin! “…God is not wishing that [you] should perish, but that [you] should reach repentance.” [2Petr 3:9] I tell you, I can think of only one thing worse than going to Hell, and that will be going to Hell with Heaven on your mind! You see the Bible gives us several vivid examples of this phenomenon. Judas Iscariot – He kissed the gates of Heaven and went to Hell – [Matt. 26:49; Acts 1:25]. Felix – He looked into salvation, but he wanted to wait to a more convenient time – [Acts 24:25]. Herod Agrippa – He stepped up to the very door of Heaven and turned away – [Acts 26:28]. Festus – He heard the claims of the Gospel and called them the ravings of a mad man – [Acts 26:24].

I want you to know that Lot had been told destruction would come in the morning, but he was lingering. God’s message to Lot was, “Escape for thy life; look not behind thee, neither stay thou in all the plain; escape to the mountain, lest thou be consumed,” [Genesis 19:17]. He was to detach himself from everything in his former life and flee. “Understand the present time.”The hour has come for you to wake up from your slumber; because salvation is nearer now than when we first believed.”[Roman 13:11]. Maybe I need to remind you of what God said Hell was like: Unquenchable Fire – [Mark 9:43; Luke 16:24]. Memory and remorse – [Parable of Rich man]. Intense, unsatisfied thirst – [Luke 16:24-25]. Misery and pain – [Luke 16:24-26; Rev. 14:10-11] Frustration and anger – [Luke. 13:28; Matt. 24:51]. Eternal separation [Rev. 21:8] In Hell, God’s fury will be unleashed! I tell you if for nothing else, this ought to make you want to be saved! [2Corinthians 6:2] says, “Right now is the acceptable time…” “…therefore fear the Lord and serve him in sincerity and in faithfulness. Put away the gods that your fathers served beyond the River and in Egypt, and serve the Lord. And if it is evil in your eyes to serve the Lord, choose this day whom you will serve, whether the gods your fathers served in the region beyond the River, or the gods of the Amorites in whose land you dwell. But as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.” [Joshua 24:14-15].

“I call heaven and earth to record this day against you, that I have set before you life and death, blessing and cursing: therefore choose life, that both thou and thy seed may live” [Deuteronomy 30:19].