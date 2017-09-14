AARP Partners with Millennial Media Company, Blavity, to Teach Young People to Save

LOS ANGELES, CA- In response to a recent survey of African Americans in Los Angeles, AARP has announced that it has formed a partnership with Blavity, a Los Angeles-based media and technology company, to encourage African American millennials to begin planning for their financial future.

The AARP survey, entitled “California Dreaming …or Struggling,” revealed that two-thirds of respondents often worry about not having enough retirement savings.

AARP and Blavity are collaborating to address this potential retirement-savings crisis by providing tools and information designed to arm millennials with the knowledge they need to manage their finances with the future in mind.

While some might wonder why an organization for people 50+ would partner with one that serves millennials, AARP’s California State Director Nancy McPherson sees a perfect match:

“AARP cares deeply about the financial security of all generations, because we are all connected through family, community, and economic ties,” she said. “Moreover, if we can reach millennials with messages about smart retirement planning while they still have many years left to save for retirement, we are ahead of the game. That’s why this partnership with Blavity makes so much sense for us. We want to connect with millennials where they already are.”

The partnership held a wealth-management seminar as a signature event on Wednesday, September13 at Blavity’s headquarters in Los Angeles. The seminar was led by Blavity CEO Morgan DeBaun along with investment advisors Michael and Irwin Persaud. Topics discussed were money management, paying off debt, and planning for retirement.