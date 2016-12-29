SAN BERNARDINO, CA- On January 16, 2017, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 420 E. Stuart Avenue in Redlands, will be hosting its 3rd Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Youth Camp. The theme is year is, “All Generations Matter.

If you ever needed to remember the life and vision of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., it is now in our nation! Register your K-12 youth for this event which is FREE! In order to get the free t-shirts for that day, they must pre-register by January 5th. This event will be life changing and will build hope and character in our children and youth.

To local businesses and community organizations, they are asking you to help them sponsor children and youth with donations toward t-shirts (5.00 per youth) and with food for the cook-out. You may contact Margaret Green at (909) 557-7142 to provide donations for this important event.

​For more information call (909) 793-1074 or email jackiegreenvanguard@yahoo.com.