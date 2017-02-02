Alliance Fosters Social Entrepreneurship while Enriching and Improving Lives

(Black PR Wire) WASHINGTON, DC (JANUARY, 30 2017) – African Ancestry, Inc. announces its partnership with MahoganyBooks, an award-winning online bookstore that specializes in books written for, by, or about people of the African Diaspora. The partnership underscores the power of Black businesses with aligned missions uniting to deliver products and services that educate, uplift and empower Black communities across the world.

Central to the alliance is AfricanAncestry.com/Partners/Mahogany-Books where consumers from both companies will have expanded resources from everything such as their African countries origin to educating Black kids in America about their culture and heritage. The AfricanAncestry.com Get Rooted Book List will debut to provide select titles that help people better understand who they are in the context of Africa, culture and consciousness.

“When this partnership was proposed, I knew instantly that this is something that African Ancestry should and would do,” said Gina Paige, co-founder and president of AfricanAncestry.com. “We both share a collective responsibility to educate and uplift Black people, and this alliance extends and strengthens the impact of that commitment.”

Created by husband and wife duo, MahoganyBooks uses literature to enlighten and inform by promoting reading, writing and cultural awareness. “Our relationship with AfricanAncestry.com is social entrepreneurship at its best,” said Derrick A. Young, co-founder and president of MahoganyBooks. “We’re two small businesses that have joined forces to address issues around identity and cultural awareness for people of color and to improve our communities.”

Consumers can visit AfricanAncestry.com/Partners/Mahogany-Books today to learn more about the partnership and begin experiencing the benefits. Media can contact Greer Johnson at gajohnson@taylorcommunicationsgroup.com.

ABOUT AFRICAN ANCESTRY

Founded in 2003, African Ancestry Inc. (AfricanAncestry.com) pioneered African lineage matching in the United States utilizing its proprietary DNA-database to more accurately assess present-day countries of origin for people of African descent. African Ancestry’s products include the MatriClan™ and PatriClan™ ancestry tests, myDNAmix Admixture tests; and customized memorabilia and informative resources. African Ancestry is African-American-owned and headquartered in Washington, DC. For general media inquiries, contact Nichole Taylor at taylor@taylorcommunicationsgroup.com.

ABOUT MAHOGANYBOOKS

Started in 2007 by an enterprising husband and wife duo, MahoganyBooks is an award-winning online bookstore that specializes in the sale of books written for, by, or about people of the African Diaspora. At its core, MahoganyBooks is a company that firmly believes in improving its community through social entrepreneurship by providing access and awareness to culturally relevant books to empower its community socially, politically, and economically. For general media inquiries, contact Derrick Young at derrick@mahoganybooks.com.