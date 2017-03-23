Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Presents the 2017 Nubian Pearls of Distinction

ONTARIO, CA- Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Eta Nu Omega Chapter is proud to present its 2017 Debutante Candidates. These eight “Nubian Pearls of Distinction” are all leaders in their schools and communities and represent the Inland Empire with grace, service and scholastic achievement.

Eta Nu Omega bi- annually sponsors a Debutante Cotillion program to provide opportunities to empower young women to be successful. The process requires participation in workshops geared towards skill enhancement, confidence building and knowledge acquisition.

The Debutantes participate in service projects to develop their talents and skills by serving their communities and creating a real impact in the lives of others. The Debutantes are also introduced to various enrichment activities by attending cultural events, college fairs, and by building lasting friendships with other young ladies. The Debutante experience culminates with an elegant and memorable Debutante Cotillion Ball where the young ladies are introduced into society.

This year Eta Nu Omega is proud to present the following Nubian Pearls of Distinction: Miss Lauren Bennett is a junior at Vista Murrietta High School. Lauren is a student track athlete as well as a member of the student council. Miss Kharizma Darden is a senior at Valley View High School where she plays basketball, and has received scholastic achievement and leadership awards. Miss Celeste Gaynair is a senior at Sultana High School in Hesperia where she is on the Honor Roll and has been recognized by the National Honor Society for academic excellence. Miss Ariella Houston of Redlands where she is a senior at Citrus Valley High School. Ariella is a Girl Scout Cadet and received the award of excellence from the Congress of Future Science and Technology Leaders. Miss Kennedy Hutton is a senior at Oak Hills High School, in Oak Hills where she is a student leader and scholar. Miss Genesis Jones is a senior at Victress Bower School in Norco where she has been student of the month and is a Kiwanis Award recipient. Miss Amani Moxley is a junior at Valley View High School where she plays Varsity basketball and is in the AVID program. Miss Jericka Roshell is a senior at Martin Luther King High School in Riverside where she has served as captain of the track, basketball, and cross country teams.

Eta Nu Omega is the San Bernardino/Riverside Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., the first Greek Letter organization for college educated African American Women founded at Howard University in 1908. For over 50 years, Eta Nu Omega has been engaged in service to the community through various programs geared to support families, foster academic success fir young people, and impact communities through service. The Cotillion will be held on March 25, 2017 at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario.