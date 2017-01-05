Alpha Phi Alpha/Alpha Kappa Alpha Host Oratorical Contest

RIALTO, CA– The Mu Xi Lambda chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., in collaboration with the Eta Nu Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., partner with the Riverside Unified School District to present the 28th Annual Oratorical Contest, being held at Central Middle School in Riverside, on Saturday, February 4, 2017, beginning at 9 a.m.

The aim of the contest is to give area students an opportunity to showcase their speech writing, and oral delivery talents for distinguished guests, family, friends, and community leaders. The event is open to any student in grades 1 through 12. Participants are grouped into 3 grade groups, and three cash awards are presented in each group.

Deadline for applications to be received is January 26, 2017. Due to initial expressed interest, participation will be limited. Students interested in competing are urged to submit an application early. Speeches do NOT have to be completed, to submit an application.

For information on the contest, or to request an application, contact Mr. Kevin Eastman at: eastke1@yahoo.com, or Mrs. Samantha Dotson at: samantha.dotson524@gmail.com. All Riverside Unified School District students should contact Dr. Keyisha Holmes for information: kholmes@rusd.k12.ca.us.

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., are community service organizations that service the Inland Empire, by providing mentoring programs for adolescents, and are in involved in numerous social activities and causes through the Inland Empire.

For more information on Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, visit: www.apa1906.net. For more information on Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, visit: www.aka1908.com. Information on the Riverside Unified School District may be found on the district web page: www.rusdlink.org.