Amazon Donates Smoke Detectors to City Residents

REDLANDS, CA- Amazon generously donated 550 smoke detectors and smoke/carbon monoxide detectors to the City of Moreno Valley Fire Explorers to help encourage residents to install these life-saving devices.

The smoke detectors will be given out to members of the public at the City of Moreno Valley’s 2017 Public Safety Expo on Saturday, April 1 at the Civic Center.

“Smoke alarms are a key part of home fire safety,” said Moreno Valley City Fire Marshal Adria Reinertson. “When there is a fire, smoke spreads fast. Working smoke alarms give you early warning so you can get outside quickly.”

Reinertson encouraged residents to install smoke alarms inside and outside each bedroom and sleeping area and on every floor. She also encouraged residents to test all smoke alarms at least once a month.