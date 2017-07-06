Applications Now Open for Disney Dreamers Academy Class of 2018 at Walt Disney World Resort

High school students nationwide can now apply at DisneyDreamersAcademy.com to be among 100 selected to participate in the 2018 Disney Dreamers Academy with Steve Harvey and ESSENCE, the innovative, outside-the-classroom, mentoring program that takes place in March at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

The program has produced many success stories, inspiring students to become authors, nurses, pilots, doctors, journalists and engineers following the three-day all-expenses-paid experience at Walt Disney World Resort where the theme parks become vibrant ‘classrooms’ leading to career discoveries and fun memories to cherish for a lifetime.

Program applicants must answer essay questions about their personal journeys and dreams for the future. Students are selected based on a combination of attributes, including strong character, positive attitude and determination to achieve their dreams. Selected applicants, along with a parent or guardian, will receive an all-expense-paid trip to Walt Disney World Resort.

Applications are open to U.S. high school students, ages 13 to 19, through Oct. 31, 2017. A distinguished panel of leaders will evaluate the applications, and selected participants will be announced in early 2018.

For more information regarding applications, interested applicants can visit DisneyDreamersAcademy.com, or learn more about the program on Facebook.com/DisneyDreamersAcademy or Twitter.com/DreamersAcademy.