Are You Listening?

SAN BERNARDINO, CA- On Tuesday, April 25, PAL Charter Academy students participated in a Youth and Law Enforcement Listening Session held at the Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino. Hosted by Young Visionaries, the event provided excellent dialog about relations between law enforcement and the community.

Students voiced their concerns and gave personal accounts of their experiences with the law: good and bad. The mediator inquired how relations can be improved and one student replied, “I’ll never trust the police.”

The listening session allowed for real discussion on real issues, and helped change perceptions. We can improve relations by opening this type of dialog with the community and law enforcement. This event and the Live 2 Learn community forums are part of a national push in improving these efforts and utilizing the information gathered to create change.