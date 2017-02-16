As Heavy Rains Bring Deep Pot Holes, GORequest App Aids the Fight against Them

SAN BERNARDINO, CA- San Bernardino Westside residents are campaigning against pot holes. The membership of San Bernardino’s NWPAC organization is encouraging residents to use their smart phones to report pot holes. There is a smart phone app that allows you to photograph a pot hole and automatically report the location and photo to the city so that repair of the pot hole can be scheduled. The Government Request App is available for free by requesting the GORequest app access via Google.

Charlene Dixon, president of the NWPAC, is asking Westside residents to help the City identify pot holes by using the telephone reporting system.

She says, “It is easy, just download this app to your smartphone: GORequest app and 1. Install the app, 2. Open app, 3. Add issue (select potholes), 4. Add a photo from camera, 5. Take the picture of the pothole, 6. Verify that the location is correct, and 7. Submit.”

What happens next? The information is received downtown to the proper department and you are issued a number for that complaint. You may follow-up and track the response of your submission through this app or via a phone call.

For more information about the NWPAC, call Charlene Dixon, (909) 913-0831.