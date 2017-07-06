Assessor Bob Dutton Signs 2017 Assessment Roll Showing Steady Growth in San Bernardino County

SAN BERNARDINO, CA- San Bernardino County Assessor-Recorder-Clerk Bob Dutton is pleased to announce the signing of the 2017 Annual Property Assessment Roll showcasing steady property value growth in the region. The assessment roll contains 810,304 taxable parcels valued at $206,576,804,207, which is a 6.1% net increase as compared to the 2016 assessment roll. Notably, this is the first time in the county’s history that total valuation of property surpasses the $200 billion mark.

Upon his signature, Assessor-Recorder-Clerk Dutton delivered the 2017 Assessment Roll to San Bernardino County Auditor-Controller/Treasurer/Tax Collector Oscar Valdez.

“Throughout the year, Assessor staff worked diligently to fairly and accurately assess property in San Bernardino County. I am pleased to report steady growth in property valuations,” said San Bernardino County Assessor-Recorder-Clerk Bob Dutton.

Taxpayers wishing to see their personal assessed values may visit the Assessor’s website at www.sbcounty.gov/assessor and click on the Online Services, Property Information Management System link. The public can also call the Assessor’s toll-free number at 1-877-885-7654.

To view the 2017 Assessment Roll which includes all 24 cities and unincorporated areas, please click here.