AT&T Celebrates the Power of Sisterhood with Luvvie Ajayi at the Black Enterprise Women of Power Summit

AT&T Presents an Exclusive Fireside Chat with the Best-selling Author and Self-made Digital Media Maven Luvvie

DALLAS, TX– Best-selling author and digital strategist Luvvie Ajayi joins AT&T* at the Black Enterprise Women of Power Summit in Phoenix March 9-12. Best known for her popular blog Awesomely Luvvie, Ajayi will take part in a special dose of “real talk” Friday night. She’ll discuss her compelling journey and the power of sisterhood and digital connections.

We will host an invitation-only “Seat at the Table with Luvvie” for top influential attendees at the Summit. All attendees are invited to join a fireside chat with Luvvie under the Arizona open sky.

Ajayi will open up about her first best-seller “I’M JUDGING YOU: The Do-Better Manual.” The book chronicles her path and lessons she learned about the power of women along the way. She will also talk about how she used a “mean digital game” to build her own personal brand.

“I’ve lost count of the many women who pushed me to do my best, opened doors for me, mentored me or simply had an encouraging word,” Ajayi said. “Much of it came through social media and digital connections. So, it makes sense for me to sync with AT&T to open a dialogue with some of corporate America’s most powerful women of color about this very topic.”

The fireside chat with Luvvie will start at 9 p.m. MT Friday, March 10. But attendees won’t have to wait until then for the fun. Earlier that day, there will be a panel featuring AT&T Chief Storyteller and Director of Social Media Joy Hays and other digital movers and shakers.

Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer Cynt Marshall will introduce Luvvie at the fireside chat. Black Enterprise named Marshall to the Black Enterprise Most Powerful Women in Business list. The list calls out the highest-ranking and most influential black women executives in the nation.

Conference goers can also enjoy the AT&T Power Lounge. They can kick back, charge devices and learn the latest about AT&T offerings, including the new DIRECTV NOW streaming video service.

The Black Enterprise Women of Power Summit will take place at the Arizona Grand Resort & Spa-Palm Court.

Find out more about the Summit and other content curated for the black community at thebridge.att.net.