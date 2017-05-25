Being Prepared for the Unexpected

By Naomi K. Bonman

Do you have life insurance? Most will answer that question with the response of, “Well, why do I need it?” or “No and it really doesn’t benefit me right now.” People don’t think of getting life insurance until it’s too late or when they realize that they are in a situation where they urgently need it.

I recently had a deep conversation with two women who know the importance of having a policy. Life insurance just doesn’t cover death expenses, but it is also good for other occurrences that life throws our way. Angela Alexander and Jessica Poche both went through different situations where they learned the benefit of having life insurance and the circumstances of not having it.

Jessica, who was insured, was married to her husband for a year and five months. During their marriage, her husband fell terribly ill and had a $700,000 life insurance policy that just needed to be updated with Jessica’s information. He insisted that she update it, but Jessica believed with all her heart that her husband would be healed. When he later passed, she then realized why the policy would have made a difference.

Angela is the author of “Miracles in Action”, which is a book based on her story of her twin 8-year-old boys who were killed in a car accident when she was deployed in Japan. The day before she lost her boys a friend called her asking her about life insurance. She was given a month free trial and just signed up, not knowing that the next day after getting coverage on the entire family, that she would need it for her babies. The boys had written letters prior to their passing saying that they would. So, for her, not expecting to lose her children, but being responsible, she was taken care of when it came to their funerals and other expenses.