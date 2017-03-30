Biker Boys and Ladies Show Apple Valley Church Appreciation in Route on Their Vegas Run

By Naomi K. Bonman

APPLE VALLEY, CA- Most think of men and women who ride motorcycles of tough! Yes, their exterior may be a little rough around the edges, but many of them of a heart of gold! This is what was seen on Sunday, March 19 prior to their Las Vegas Run.

Lady Ryderz put together an awesome event with other local bike clubs, which included, but are not limited to: The Desert Brothers, The Black Knights, Wolf Pack, Road Queens, Choppers, and many others.

The crew met in Victorville and took a ride together to Faith International Ministries where they thanked and acknowledge the minsters of the church for supporting Lady Ryderz in everything that they do. The groups were also blessed along with their bikes prior to continuing their motorcycle run. This is just one example of the community efforts that bike clubs do to give back.

(Video Recap will be up on Friday, March 31 at 5 p.m./PST).