BOTTOMLINE: DO WE NEED/WANT OUR OWN CREDIT UNION?

Publisher’s Commentary by Wallace J. Allen

What do you think about owning a Credit Union? Will you please take the time to respond to the short survey on page three and submit as requested…

Here is what I think…

Credit Unions are owned by their members. Credit Unions are designed to reward their members as opposed to paying dividends to investors. Credit Unions provide regular/normal/customary/traditional banking services for individual, as well as business members. Credit Unions are conveniently accessible via brick and mortar sites, as well as via the internet.

There are some special services that should be available in our Credit Union; for instance, our churches should be able to access loans. Our small businesses should be able to access loans. Individuals should be able to access auto and home loans. Obviously, checking and savings accounts must be part of the package. All this must be conveniently available at reasonable rates!

The Credit Union should have Directors that are known members of our community. The Credit Union should run as lean and efficient as possible so that the emphasis is on customer service. Employees and contractors for the Credit Union should be members of our community.

A mission of the Credit Union should be to serve the members and community as an economic support and development resource.