Boys & Girls Club of San Bernardino Annual Toy Give Away Serves Over 500 Local Children

SAN BERNARDINO, CA- More than 500 children showed up to receive toys during the Boys & Girls Club of San Bernardino’s (BGCSB) Annual Toy Giveaway on December 23, 2016.

Each year, BGCSB toy drive collects hundreds of toys with the help of local businesses and the community. This year’s contributors were Vanguardia Event Co., 7eleven, Kuehne+Nagel, Rotary International and Westside Action Group.

Children from ages 5 to 17 received bikes, games, basketball courts and an assortment of other toys.