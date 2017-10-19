Breast Cancer Survivor Earns Three Associates Degrees from San Bernardino Valley College, Maintains 4.0 GPA

SAN BERNARDINO, CA- Anyone who has met Rhonda Crayton will tell you she is a warrior.

This 40-year-old mother of two from San Bernardino is known across the San Bernardino Valley College campus for her infectious smile and positive attitude, which she credits with helping in her fight against cancer.

In 2014, Crayton was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, and immediately started chemotherapy and radiation. Her oncologist told her she wasn’t allowed to work while undergoing treatment, but she did not want to sit at home, depressed. “I said, ‘If you don’t let me go to school, it will make it worse,’ so he said I could go, but if I got sick I had to stop,” Crayton said. “I prayed about it, and asked God to cover me and let me go to school. This is now my sixth semester, and I have straight As.”

Crayton, who already has her BA in criminology, will earn her AA in human services, communication studies, and liberal arts, plus a certificate in case management this fall.

Her doctor gave her permission to return to work in October, and Crayton?—?mom to Jasmine, 24, and Tiffany, 20?—?is now also involved in SBVC’s EOPS program, SBVC’s Honor Society, and her church. After she graduates this fall, Crayton would like to work at a high school or college as a counselor, helping young adults who need support and guidance.

“They need to know there is someone out there rooting for them, telling them ‘you can do this,’” she said. “I may also go back into law enforcement, as a probation officer, to help at-risk teens.”

Wherever she goes, Crayton takes with her the message that whatever curveball life throws at you, you should never give up.