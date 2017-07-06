California Issues City of Fontana $1,000,000 Grant

FONTANA, CA- On June 16, The California State Parks Office of Grants and Local Services (OGALS) awarded the City of Fontana $1,000,000 to construct an artificial turf soccer field, field lighting and water conservation measures at Fontana Central City Soccer Park.

The Youth Soccer and Recreation Development (YS) Program provides one-time financial assistance for recreational projects that target low-income and heavily populated urban areas with high crime and unemployment rates.

“I applaud the City of Fontana for working with State Agencies to building quality of life amenities for our communities. Building adequate recreational facilities are an important component to developing a sustainable community where people choose to live, work and play,” said Assemblymember Reyes.

When completed the newly constructed artificial turf soccer field equipped with lighting and water conservation measures will provide sustainable, year around recreational opportunities for the residents of Fontana.

To learn more about OGALS grant programs, go to the State Parks website at www.parks.ca.gov/grants.