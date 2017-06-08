“Calling All Original Gangsters…. Where You at O.G.?”

By Lou Coleman

To my homeboys, home girls; thugs, drug dealers, pimps, prostitutes, thieves, rapist, addicts, gang bangers, adulterers, and the like. I want you to know that I GOT NOTHING BUT LOVE FOR YOU! You see in light of the public hatred toward those who are despised, those who are regarded as thieves and robbers, and those who have been deemed as the scum of the earth; it is significant that every time they are mentioned in the [Book of Luke], it is in a favorable light [3:12; 5:27; 7:29; 15:1; 18:10; 19:2]. So much so that Jesus picked an O.G. [Levi/Matthew] to be one of His twelve disciples. That’s right! Jesus hung out with thugs, pimps, prostitutes, and derelicts! Not to mention that He died between two criminals. Go figure! But naw, everyone, including the lowest person on the social totem pole, has made O.G.’s out to be that one person that no one could be lower than; to have the occupation of an [O.G] is extremely negative, ranked with harlots, considered traitors, deemed to be among the most apostate of all people, and potentially unclean for dealing with anyone. Yes, just like Levi, O.G.’s public opinion poll would be 100% unfavorable.

But what I want the “Holy than Thou” people to know is that what Jesus did shows’ a heart for sinners and the transforming power of God’s saving grace. Yet, somehow the Church today is hands off. Why I don’t know! But perhaps because there are too many “Scribes and Pharisees,” in the church, who are confident of their own righteousness. Listen, “God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world, but that the world through him might be saved…” [John 3:17]. We must keep in mind that God loves His people, and that He has made a covenant to heal and save this generation. Thank God for the new covenant of mercy, love, and grace. Jesus receives sinners. That’s the message that comes through loud and clear in [Luke chapter 15]. And when Jesus receives sinners, he rejoices over them, he rejoices that they’ve been found and brought back. And not only does Jesus receive sinners, and not only does he rejoices over them, he does one more thing. He restores these sinners to his service.

So to all you “Holier than Thou” “Scribes and Pharisees” ….Jesus is trying to get through to you; that what he is doing should be a cause for rejoicing, not grumbling, not pointing the finger, not thinking that you are better than any other. So in all your getting, get understanding. Because I tell you, Jesus lays it out pretty straightforward in [Luke chapter 15 verse 7]: He says, “Just so, I tell you, there will be more joy in heaven over one sinner who repents than over ninety-nine righteous persons who [think they] need no repentance.” “Truly I tell you, the tax collectors [O.G.’s] and the prostitutes are entering the kingdom of God ahead of you. For John came to you to show you the way of righteousness, and you did not believe him, but the tax collectors [O,G,’s] and the prostitutes did. And even after you saw this, you did not repent and believe him” [Matthew 21:31–32].

Let it be know that my only objective is to share Jesus’ love with anyone He brings, to build relationships with men and women or boys and girls and to see them saved. Relationships are the key. Jesus’ whole ministry was relationship-based. His entire reason for coming to live among us, dying, and overcoming death, was to restore relationship between us and Himself and His Father. If it’s important to Jesus, it ought to be important to us. Jesus’ pursuit of us is relentless; things like rejection or offense or hate do not deter him. He’s not frightened by what people will think of Him, if He loves too much or if He is hurt in the process. He is single-minded in His pursuit, and we are called to the same focus. As a born-again, spirit-filled Jesus-lover, I am mandated to be like Jesus, to let Jesus live through me – to love, to pursue, to risk, to persist, to endure – all so that He [God] would be glorified and that those I encounter would be drawn to Himself.

“If any one of you is without sin, let him be the first to throw a stone…” [John 8:7]

“Come now, and let us reason together,” Says the LORD, “Though your sins are like scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they are red like crimson, and they shall be as wool. [Isaiah 1:18]