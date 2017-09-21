Change is Good! ‘Time for Change’ Hosts Grand Opening in New Facility

SAN BERNARDINO, CA- Time for Change Foundation (TFCF) is pleased to announce the grand opening of its new location. The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on Friday, September 22, from 11a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2164 N. Mt. View Avenue in San Bernardino. The community is invited to come out and celebrate this momentous accomplishment.

The celebration will be attended by distinguished guests and will include a short presentation, tours, and hors d’oeuvres.

Since 2002, TFCF has been at the forefront of eliminating homelessness through evidence based programs and housing. To date, it has helped over 1,020 homeless women and children in the San Bernardino County reach self-sufficiency in addition to reunifying 249 children with their mothers.

“We are overwhelmed with joy over this new addition to our agency, said TFCF Founder and Executive Director, Kim Carter. “This is another key self-sustaining layer to our overall operations.”

The new location will allow TFCF to grow its evidence based programs and housing services which is currently serving 11 different cities.

“Without the support of our donors, this dream wouldn’t have come to fruition,” said Vanessa Perez, TFCF Associate Director. “It’s so exciting to be a part of an agency that is truly impacting lives.”

You must RSVP by emailing Lisa Moreno at Lmoreno@Timeforchangefoundation.org. Please note: there will be a strict adherence to the RSVP guest list.