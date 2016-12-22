Christmas and Kwannza Shopping With BOB: PC Productions

SAN BERNARDINO, CA- Nuri Freeman will gladly and expertly repair or even custom build a guitar especially for you or whomever. The young entrepreneur restores, repairs and builds guitars, speakers, amplifiers, keyboards, mixers and more.

He has been in business in some form or another from his childhood. His father is Marwan, the well-respected Bass Guitar player and owner of “Lia’s Got Good Cense” Imported Body Oils.

“I learned to work hard and to be dependable’ as a result of working with my father, and that pays off for me every day” says the creative owner of PC Productions.

Nuri’s shop is located in the Discount Mall in San Bernardino at Ninth Street and Waterman Avenue. Call Nuri at (951) 288-0819.

Visiting Nuri will also take you to “Lia’s Got Good Cense” home of hundreds of different scented body oils, located across the aisle from PC Productions.