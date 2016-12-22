Christmas is the Season for Giving

SAN BERNARDINO, CA- Christmas is a season of giving; however, no Christmas holiday would be complete without…you guessed it, the jolly old Christmas tree. On Thursday, December 15, the PAL Charter Academy High School held their 6th Annual Christmas Tree contest. Students were invited to write essays on “If I Only Had One Wish for Christmas.”

PAL Center CEO, Dwaine Radden Sr. said, “The students’ essays were incredible and heartfelt, you could hear a pin drop.” He continues, “Their words penetrated to the depths of my core and stirred my spirit.”

Judged by PAL Staff and Board members, the top three essays received a Christmas tree and gift card. Thanks to the generous donation of Christmas trees by Northwestern Christmas Trees, who have partnered with the PAL Center for this contest for the past 6 years, the winner Jasmine Moreno, and the runner ups, Kenyatta Deshazior, and Louie Gonzalez went home with a special gift to share with the whole family. Congratulations to all the winners!

Northwestern Christmas Trees is located at 1955 S. Waterman Avenue in San Bernardino.