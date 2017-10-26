City of Colton Mayor Richard A. DeLaRosa Presents Assemblymember Reyes with Keys to the City

COLTON, CA- On October 17, 2017 Mayor Richard A. DeLaRosa, alongside the City of Colton’s City Council presented Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes with the keys to the City and proclaimed her a “Key Supporter” of all the citizens within the City of Colton, throughout the Inland Empire Region and the State of California. Assemblymember Reyes was recognized for being a strong and vocal advocate for the people of the Inland Empire and the City of Colton. In her first legislative year in office, she successfully obtained $500,000 from the State of California for a new Colton brush fire engine. The funds have been received, the fire engine has been ordered and it will be delivered to the City of Colton early next year.

Assemblymember Reyes was also recognized by the Fire Fighters Association as an Honorary Colton Firefighter. Mayor DeLaRosa and the City Council presented a proclamation emphasizing that Assemblymember Reyes has been a visionary and continues to serve with great passion, unselfishly giving her time, never losing sight of her ideals, while promoting public service.

“I am so proud and humbled by this honor. As a public servant, I do not serve to be recognized, rather to help others. It is my goal to serve the 47th Assembly District with resources and opportunities,” said Assemblymember Reyes.

Mayor DeLaRosa shared, “the City of Colton is thankful to have Assemblymember Reyes as our representative. This fire equipment will assist our fire department in saving lives and property in our community.”