City of Moreno Valley to Host Memorial Day Remembrances

MORENO VALLEY, CA- On Monday, May 29, the City of Moreno Valley will host several Memorial Day events to honor the sacrifices of our military men and women who selflessly laid down their lives defending our freedoms.

The day of somber remembrance begins in the morning with the annual West Coast Thunder Memorial Day Bike Ride/Parade along Sunnymead Blvd. The City of Moreno Valley will hold a Memorial Day Ceremony beginning at 2 p.m at the City’s Veterans Memorial.

“It is important for the community to come together to honor the sacrifices made by our service men and women, and their families,” said Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez. “As a nation and as a community, we must always remember the high price of freedom – and those who paid that very dear price.”

West Coast Thunder Motorcycle Parade

After the flag unfurling parade passes Riverside National Cemetery, the West Coast Thunder Bike Run/Parade will exit the 60 Freeway at Frederick St./Pigeon Pass Rd. at 9:30 a.m., then continue eastbound along Sunnymead Boulevard, re-entering California State Route 60 at Heacock St.

Riders will continue to Soboba Casino’s outdoor arena for a musical tribute to those who have given their lives for their country.

The parade will last approximately an hour. Moreno Valley Police will begin closing the necessary streets at 8 a.m. to assist with the safety of all pedestrians and vehicles during this event. For road closure details, please visit the City of Moreno Valley’s website

For information about the West Coast Thunder Memorial Day Bike Run, please visit www.westcoastthunder.com.

City of Moreno Valley Memorial Day Ceremony

Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez will preside over the Memorial Day Ceremony at the Veterans Memorial beginning at 2 p.m.

Major General Randall A. Ogden, Commander of the nation’s 4th Air Force, will deliver the keynote address.

Other special guests will include:

Mayor Pro Tem Victoria Baca

Council Member Jeffrey Giba

Council Member David Marquez

Blue Eagles Total Force Honor Guard

Moreno Valley Master Chorale

Valley View High School Vocalist Yensid Anderson

Vista Heights Middle School Student Speaker Morgan Lowry

Light refreshments will be served and student artwork will be on display following the ceremony.

Peanut Butter and Jelly Drive

The City of Moreno Valley is collecting donations of jars of peanut butter and jelly in support of a volunteer-led hospitality service for departing and returning war zone soldiers at March Air Reserve Base. Chunky peanut butter and strawberry and grape jelly are always in high demand.

Please bring your donation of peanut butter and jelly to the Memorial Day ceremony to support our military members.