Claremont Area Links ‘Red Dress’ Luncheon in February Will Address the Threat of Heart Disease in Women

Proceeds from annual fundraiser will go toward much-needed scholarships and supporting our service programs

The Claremont Area (CA) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated will host its 5th Annual Heart Truth “Red Dress” Luncheon on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Pacific Palms Resort Hotel in the City of Industry. The theme is “From the Heart,” and the event is intended to raise awareness and supporting women who would otherwise ignore the threat of heart disease and other related issues. More than 300 attendees are expected at this fundraising event.

A special highlight of this year’s luncheon program is a spotlight on the Chapter’s current scholarship recipients.

Over the last five years, the Claremont Area Links have given over $49,000 in scholarships to deserving high school seniors and college students. In addition to the monetary support, all scholarship recipients become part of the Chapter’s College Connection program. Throughout the year, recipients receive gift cards and notes to provide support and maintain contact as they migrate though their college years. Awarding scholarships to deserving youth and supporting awardees provides an opportunity for the Chapter to establish a bond that is clearly focused on the expectation that the student graduates from college.

Proceeds from February’s luncheon will help further the Chapter’s commitment to providing financial assistance and support to our community’s youth, as well as supporting our service programs in the community. We invite you to join us for this important Heart Health Awareness event, and appreciate your support for our youth by purchasing a ticket, placing an ad in our souvenir journal or becoming a sponsor.

For more information, contact: Pamela Chavira, Chair at pmchavira@gmail.com.