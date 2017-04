Come Out and Watch the IE66ers For Free, Thanks to Omnitrans

This season, Omnitrans riders have the chance to root for the Inland Empire 66ers at any Wednesday home game, for FREE!

We have partnered with our local minor league baseball team to sponsor Winning Wednesdays. Present your Omnitrans bus pass or receipt at any Wednesday home game and get two FREE tickets to the game!

To view this season’s IE66ers schedule, click here.