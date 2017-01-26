Come See the Harlem Globetrotters Trott it on the Court Next Month

ONTARIO, CA- The world famous Harlem Globetrotters, featuring some of the most electrifying athletes on the planet, will bring their spectacular show to the Los Angeles area during their 2017 World Tour. The Globetrotters’ Los Angeles area game schedule follows below.

Ontario at the Citizens Business Bank Arena on Saturday, February 11, at 2 p.m., and 7 p.m.

Anaheim at the Honda Center on Sunday, February 12 at 2 p.m., and Saturday, February 18 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Mission Viejo at the Saddleback College Gym on Monday, February 13, at 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at the STAPLES Center on Sunday, February 19, at 12:30 p.m., and 5:45 p.m.

New this season, for the first time ever, the Globetrotters will debut basketball’s first 4-point line. The 4-point line will be located 30 feet from the basket – 6 feet, 3 inches beyond the top of the NBA’s current 3-point line.

During their 2017 World Tour, the famed team will feature a star-studded roster that includes Big Easy Lofton, Ant Atkinson, Hi-Lite Bruton, Thunder Law, Bull Bullard and Cheese Chisholm – plus female stars TNT Lister and Ace Jackson*– the Globetrotters’ one-of-a-kind show is unrivaled in the world of family entertainment. Every game will showcase incredible ball handling wizardry, rim-rattling dunks, trick shots, hilarious comedy and unequaled fan interaction. After the game, Globetrotter stars will sign autographs and take photos with fans. Here’s a few unbelievable things they have been up to lately:

Buckets Blake unbelievable basket http://700wlw.iheart.com/onair/eddie-tracy-46880/buckets-blakes-of-the-harlem-globetrotters-15387223/ and Farthest shot while sitting- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0iP27BeHek8

Tickets for Los Angeles area shows start as low as $18.00 and are now available for presale at harlemglobetrotters.com and arena box offices. Information on group and scout tickets can also be found at harlemglobetrotters.com. The Harlem Globetrotters will tip off their 2017 World Tour on Dec. 26, 2016 and bring their unrivalled family entertainment to over 250 cities in 48 states across North America.

The Harlem Globetrotters® are legendary worldwide, synonymous with one-of-a-kind family entertainment and great basketball skills for the past 90 years. Throughout their history, the Original Harlem Globetrotters have showcased their iconic talents in 122 countries and territories on six continents, often breaking down cultural and societal barriers while providing fans with their first-ever basketball experience. Proud inductees of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the Globetrotters have entertained hundreds of millions of fans – among them popes, kings, queens, and presidents – over nine thrilling decades. Sponsored by Baden Sports, Harlem Globetrotters International, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Herschend Enterprises, the largest family-owned themed entertainment company in the U.S. For the latest news and information about the Harlem Globetrotters southland games, visit www.harlemglobetrotters.com/socal and follow them on Twitter @Globies