Community Spotlight: Mrs. Highland Plus America, Amber Johnson, Helps to Strengthen the County of San Bernardino

For those who are familiar with the pageant world, you may know that the young women who compete and win the crowns are all for giving back and contributing to their communities in major ways. Amber Johnson, Mrs. Highland Plus America, is not only representing her County of San Bernardino, but she also represents all women of color and is a shining example of millennials achieving greatness.

“What inspired me to get involved with the pageant was to help my city,” Johnson explains. “That was the biggest thing for me. It wasn’t really the pageant; it was more about having the platform to represent my city, my county, and to really help [the] community out because I don’t see a lot of people out there helping to build San Bernardino and that is what I wanted to do.”

Johnson just completed the Ronald McDonald Walk For Kids event on Sunday, April 2 which was held in Ontario. She is also an advocate on animal cruelty where she will be doing an animal walk on May 20 to raise awareness around the affects surrounding cruelty against animals. In addition to her youth and animal efforts, she is a regular volunteer at the Helping Hands Food Pantry.

To view more of what Amber Johnson is involved in watch the interview below: