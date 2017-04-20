Compton Mayor Aja Brown Leads in Polls After Tuesday’s Election

COMPTON, CA- Mayor Aja Brown, 35, Mayor for the City of Compton, was elected as the youngest mayor in history at the age of 31. She is now in the running for re-election to continue the work in making Compton a better city.

The first round of votes were held on Tuesday, April 18. After Tuesday’s election, Brown is leading the way with 2,435 votes. Over 1,700 ballots were counted this this week and the rest are expected to be counted on Thursday, April 27.

“Thank you for the love, support and prayers throughout this entire election process,” Brown stated. “For those who voted to finish the work with us, thank you. To every single person who picked up a phone and called someone on our behalf, knocked on doors, hung signs, helped in the campaign office, liked, shared and retweeted news about our campaign–thank you. To all of our supporters in Compton and beyond–thank you!”

All candidates must receive more than 50 percent of the votes to avoid the runoff election on June 6.