Congratulations to I.E. Own Supermodel Miss Krystal Yvonne!

By Lou Coleman-Yeboah

For being chosen to walk the runway in this year “Ankara Fest LA” the biggest African cultural festival in the United States. With her beautiful features and at just 4′ 11″ tall, Krystal proves once again – that you don’t have to be super tall to become a successful model! As the founder of MKY Petite Modeling Agency, she quotes Napoleon Hill, “Whatever the mind can conceive and believe it can achieve.”

Yes, the Belasco Theater was the place to be September 1 to September 4. Festivities included Red Carpet and Cocktail, Runway Showcase, Artist Performance, Exhibitors/Vendors Showcase, Comedy, Best Dressed Male & Female Awards, dance and food with live music throughout the night and during the fashion show. It was a fantastic, memorable evening.

“Los Angeles home to one of the largest celebrations of African fashion, culture, heritage, music, dance and art. In its mission to create social awareness for cultural pride, Ankara Festival serves as creative gathering place for fashion designers, models, exhibitors and individuals at the forefront of afro centric innovation.”

Miss Krystal Yvonne, “continue to be like the eagle: soar high, and drop your food onto rocks to crack them open.” Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes for your continued success!