CORRECTION: Pretty Ladies Ride Bikes Too!

By Naomi K. Bonman

In the March 30, 2017 edition of the Westside Story Newspaper there was an article that mentioned a motorcycle run to Las Vegas. It is our apologies for the misprint of information. The run was not a Las Vegas run, but a High Desert Unity Run that was inspired by a member of the “Free Style” Lady Riderz and Ladies, Debra Green. Ms. Green, a.k.a. Beautiful, invited the ladies to attend the church that she belongs to at Faith Ministries International Network of Churches Inc., in Apple Valley.

During the services, Apostle Rebecca Washington became aware of the Lady Riders Bike Club and was impressed that “pretty ladies” ride motorcycles and requested that the group visit the church. Yolondia Mayes a.k.a. Ms. Hannibal and President of Freestyle Lady Riderz & Freestyle Ladies, contacted other bike club presidents and formulated the “High Desert Unity Run” which included 29 clubs.

The other clubs that were included in the High Desert Unity Run were Desert Brothers, Wolf Pack, 2nd II None, Black Knightz, Chosen Few, High Desert Deuces, Buffalo Soldiers, Silver Star, Enlightened Ministries LV, No Rules-No Dues, LV, Road Queens, Hub City Ladies, Tru 2 Fact, Kin Folks, Elite, and Rare Pearls.

During the event there was a special presentation where Ms. Hannibal honored a few individuals.

“It is motor tradition to hand out trophies to the largest MC Club supporting the event,” Mayes explained. “Which in this case, the Desert Brothers were honored.”

Other honorees included: “True to the Fact”, largest social club; and “Kin Folk”, largest low rider club. An honorary new member of Free Style Lady Riderz was given to Apostle Rebecca Washington-Berry and E-Mac, President of Wolf Pack, was given an award for Best Supporter of Free Style Lady Riderz. After the awards, Pastor Greg gave a blessing over each biker and their bike.

The Free Style Lady Riderz was started after Mayes has lost her daughter Louise Wheeler-Jones on June 14, 2009 to a tragic shooting. The motorcycle sets showed her a lot of love and respect and because of their actions it prompted her to start her own motorcycle club. The name “Free Style Lady Riderz and Ladies” was picked out by Susan Carter (Sapphire), Vice President, and Yolondia Mayes. The purpose of the club is to promote and secure healthy relationships within all members surrounding communities and the cities they reside in, as well as other cities and or states. Their motto is, “Building a sisterhood pure at heart.” And the mission is, “Loyalty is law.”

The next upcoming bike event will be the Black Knightz Annual Picnic on Saturday, May 28 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Prado Regional Park located at 16700 Euclid Avenue in Chino. The community cam also assist in upcoming charity events that the ladies participate in which include: a backpack giveaway for the Back to School season, a Feed the Homeless event for the holiday season, a blanket giveaway for the winter season, and a host of other chairyt events. To keep up with the ladies, please follow them on Facebook under “Freestyle Club-Free Style Lady Riderz”.