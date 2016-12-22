Diaper Drive To Serve Many Women And Children Thanks To Sam’s Club’s Generous Donation

RIALTO, CA – The National Council of Negro Women’s Inland Empire Section’s 1st Annual Diaper Drive sparked Sam’s Club’s generosity as local stores donated 2,000 diapers and giveaways to help victims of domestic violence.

A few months ago the NCNW I.E. Section reached out to its long-time community service partner, Option House that provides shelter and assistance to victims of domestic violence. Wanting to do more than provide ongoing financial support, NCNW leadership asked Option House what more can they do to help.

“They told us how badly they needed diapers for the babies and toddlers staying with their mothers,” explained NCNW I.E. Section Member Gerri Foxall-Kater. “Diapers and other toiletries may seem like a basic need, but for the women dealing with such traumatic situations and still trying to care for their children with little or no resources, well we understood how important filling this need would be.”

Thanks to the generosity of the Sam’s Clubs of Ontario and Riverside the NCNW I.E. Section’s 1st Annual Diaper Drive was a huge success. The Sam’s Club of Riverside donated 2,000 diapers and the Ontario store provided emergency snack bag giveaways each with a back-up diaper for families on the go. On Saturday, December 10, the day of the drive, Sam’s Club also participated. Alex Garcia, marketing coordinator from the Ontario Sam’s Club was at the Bethune Center in downtown Rialto greeting residents, handing out giveaway bags, and thanking each new Sam’s Club member who signed-up that day with $20 a gift card.

“We are honored to be part of this event,” said Garcia. “Sam’s Club understands how important is it to give back, especially through this opportunity to help women and children who are displaced from their homes due to domestic violence and other hardships. We are glad that our donation will help Option House and others.” “We at Sam’s Club looks forward to continuing our partnership with the NCNW,” he added.

Thanks to all the donations received NCNW’s first annual drive collected nearly 3,000 diapers, along with baby wipes and feminine hygiene products for Option House residents and other homeless women and children.

To learn more about the local NCNW’s activities, meetings, and events visit us on Facebook at NCNW Inland Empire Section@NCNWIESection or Instagram and Twitter @NCNW_IESection.