District Grants PAL Charter a Middle School

SAN BERNARDINO, CA- On last Tuesday, December 13, the San Bernardino City Unified School District (SBCUSD) unanimously approved the material revision for the PAL Center and PAL Charter Academy to expand their grade levels to middle school. Since taking the helm in 2014, CEO Dwaine Radden, Sr., continues to execute, and exceed expectations by making Dr. Mildred Dalton Henry’s vision a reality; shaping a school environment conducive to learning, and meeting students’ needs.

Under the leadership of founder, Dr. Henry, the PAL Charter Academy became the first Charter in San Bernardino County in 2000 and is still “growing” strong. PAL Charter Academy will now serve 6th through 8th grade students in the upcoming 2017 – 2018 school year. And it is with great excitement that the PAL legacy will forge on for generations to come. “Go Bulls!”