By Lou Coleman

Thinking you got all the time in the world to get it together; you better think again. God, who has control over life and death, can demand your life from you this very day. Don’t be Stupid! Tomorrow is never promised to the person who puts everything off till tomorrow. The best preparation for tomorrow is the right use of today. You better know that you know! “What is your life? It is even a vapor that appears for a little time and then vanishes away…” [James 4:14]. I tell you; “Tomorrow is the fitting epitaph for many tombstones.” “Tomorrow is the barred and bolted door that has shut many people out of Heaven.” Right now is the only time you have. Without Notice! Without Warning! SUDDENLY! Jesus could come, and if that happens, I tell you, you would not want to be caught with your pants down. So you better check yourself before you wreck yourself! I want you to know that in [Acts 24:25] Felix postponed his salvation for tomorrow: but his tomorrow never came. He was one day too late! Don’t let that be said about you!

Right now, God is still striving with rebellious mankind……calling, convicting, convincing, and saving sinners…but there’s coming a day when God’s patience will give way to God’s wrath; it will be a day so terrible, so severe, so beyond comprehension, that you would not want to be caught up in it. Do not ignore God’s offer of mercy. Respond to it now, for today is the day of mercy and grace. Today God is giving you opportunity. ”… harden not your heart.” [Hebrews 4:7(b)]. The Bible says “Now is the acceptable time. Now is the time of God’s favor. Now is the day of salvation….” Please do not cast aside God’s offer. I want you to know that through visions, prophecies, visitations and signs, Jesus have given many warnings to the world that there was little time left and that after the trumpet call, it will be too late! Don’t get left behind!

Today, I call heaven and earth to record this day against you, that I have set before you life and death, blessing and cursing: therefore choose life that both thou and thy seed may live. [Deuteronomy 30:19]