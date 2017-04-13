Don’t Miss “Empire Talks Back”

SAN BERNARDINO, CA- Sunday’s Empire Talks Back (ETB) radio show, hosted by Wallace Allen and produced by Tammy Martin-Ryles, featured three guest who each provided critical information. SBUSD Board Member Abigail Medina discussed the State and Federal Earned Income Tax Credit and how to access it. Mr. Cliff Le Blanc, representing a Solar installation Company, Grid Alternatives, which provides solar to low income home owners, he says, for no money! Host, Wallace Allen says, “Sounds too good, so we need to pull the trigger and see how well this works.” The final guest, Mrs. Tanea Eskridge, discussed an upcoming book release and expo celebrating Black America in Children’s Literature. She further discussed the importance of children ‘seeing themselves’ in literature.

You can listen to the podcast by following this link http://podcasts.kcaastreaming.com/empire .

You can watch the podcast by following this link http://www.ustream.tv/search?q=empire+talks+back .

ETB airs live each Sunday Morning at 10:00 on KCAA 1050-AM Radio. ETB will begin it 20th year anniversary of broadcasting in January.