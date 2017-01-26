Dr. Judy D. White Appointed to Riverside County Superintendent of Schools

MORENO VALLEY-CA- After nearly six successful years leading Moreno Valley Unified School District to new levels of student and staff achievement, Superintendent Dr. Judy D. White has accepted an appointment as Riverside County Superintendent of Schools.

The position is an elected position, but White was appointed by the Riverside County Board of Education to finish the two remaining years of the term vacated by her predecessor, Kenneth Young.

White will begin her new assignment in February and the MVUSD School Board discussed the process for finding a new superintendent at its recent regular meeting on Tuesday January 17.

In a message to all MVUSD staff, School Board President C.J. Johnson praised both Dr. White’s accomplishments and commitment.

“It is also important to note that because of her success leading Moreno Valley Unified to new levels of achievement, Dr. White has become known statewide, and has regularly been approached with attractive offers to lead other school districts across our state, all of which she declined in favor of her commitment to the students of our community,” Johnson said. “It is telling that the only position she finally was willing to consider is one through which she can continue to serve Moreno Valley students and staff.”

Prior to her appointment in Moreno Valley, she served as Deputy Superintendent for San Bernardino City Unified School District. Dr. White has served as teacher, assistant principal, principal, Special Education director, assistant superintendent for Educational Services, and deputy superintendent for Program Improvement, Curriculum/Instruction and Accountability & Research. She has also served as an adjunct professor at Azusa Pacific University and Aenon Bible College.

The Riverside County Office of Education provides a variety of support services for all 23 school districts in the county.