Echos of Success at the Rose Parade

By Earl Heath

The 128th Edition of the Tournament of Roses was a rare on in that it took place on Monday January 2 and the temperature (40 degrees) were closer to that of New England ‘s winter Day than that of a Pasadena afternoon. Some million or so peopled lined the streets of Pasadena

“Never on Sunday” was the call by the for this year New Year’s day fell on a Sunday and with keeping with Tradition of the Founding Fathers. They believed Sunday to be a day for family and worship. Its theme “Echos of Success “ found a way through some 41 floats, 19 marching Bands and 20 equestrian units.

The three Grand Marshalls Olympians Allyson Felix, Greg Louganis and Janet Evans all had success during their careers. Thus there could not be a better trio for the theme.