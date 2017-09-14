End of Summer Community Block Party

SAN BERNARDINO, CA- The San Bernardino Pastors United (SBPU) will be having another Community Block party on Saturday, September 16 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Anne Shirrell Park, located at 1367 California Avenue in San Bernardino. The community leaders are giving back to the community and taking a stance against crime, and increasing violence and bringing God back into the community. The Pastors believe that we must show more love, by helping, and letting community know we are here for them. The Churches of San Bernardino will take a stand together as a united front to encourage the community.

There will be free food, free groceries, free shoes free clothes and free health checks. There will be a life-saving message by Pastor Raymond Turner, Temple Missionary Baptist Church, powerful gospel music, dancing and good fellowship, face painting, free prizes, much fun! Please register by phone, email or online at www.sbpastorsunited.org.

They are asking the community to join them as they bring, “Healing, Change, and Progress” to the City of San Bernardino, for more information call (909) 353-7977 or email sbpastorsunited@gmail.com.