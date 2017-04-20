Entertainment Community Supports Fashion Design Students of Santee High School

LOS ANGELES, CA- Fashion Design Teacher Stormyweather Banks and students of Santee High School hosted their 11th annual fashion show to raise awareness during National Health Month. The event was packed with hundreds of students and parents. Hollywood celebrities, dignitaries, and members of the press were on hand for the runway fashion show held on Friday, April 7 at Los Angeles Trade Technical College in Los Angeles.

Every year the event showcases emerging young fashion design students from Santee High School, grades 9-12, who compete for “FHA Heroes for College” scholarships and cash prizes. The students had their designs judged by fashion and entertainment industry leaders, which included Actor Melvin Jackson Jr. (BET’s The New Edition Story), Quynh Paris (International Fashion Designer), Dr. Sam Nguyen (Ms. National United States Women of Achievement 2016), Xavier Madera (Celebrity Jewelry Designer), Ali Levine (Celebrity Stylist/TV Personality), Thomas “TJ” Walker (Celebrity Fashion Designer/FIDM), Naomi Bonman(Journalist of CBSLocal.com/Westside Story Newspaper), Sylvia Tedford (Designer), Nurit Glass-Villalobos (LATTC Fashion Design Teacher), and Fanya Henderson (Stylist).

The event kicked-off with celebrity Red Carpet arrivals featuring actors, actresses, city leaders and entertainment professionals including Councilman Curren Price, Jr. (The New 9th District), Henry Brown (Veterans Administration), Mariah Quintana (Disney’s Million Dollar Arm & NBC’s Days Of Our Lives), Aspen Quintana (Lifetime’s The Wrong House), Jae’Lyn Ayauna Godoy (Nickelodeon’s Bella and the Bulldogs & Showtime’s Shameless), Aidan Miner (Nickelodeon’s School of Rock), Rory Ogden (ABC’s What Would You Do?), Victor Orlando(Grammy Nominated Artist Percussionist from The Gap Band), Ezina (Music Artist) and KeAnna Goodin (Actress). Other special guest included Christine Devine(FOX 11 News Anchor), Tracey Jackson (Keller Williams Beverly Hills), and De Veon Crystal (Actress).

This year’s youth designers included:

CG Fashion – 11th Grade (specializes in summer wear)

Mel-C Escobar – 9th Grade (specializes in separate wear)

Genesis Flores – 12th Grade (specializes in summer pop art)

Ariel Gutierrez – 12th Grade (specializes in evening wear)

Paige Harvey – 9th Grade (specializes in sports wear)

Jaeline Bustamante – 9th Grade (specializes in costume designs)

Cecilia Torres – 9th Grade (specializes in costume designs)

Jose Martinez – 9th Grade (specializes in evening wear)

Jennifer Delgado – 9th Grade (specializes in casual wear)

Arturo Natalio – 12h Grade (specializes in diametric designs inspired by Alexander McQueen)

Keyera Wallick – 11th Grade (specializes in plus size designs)

Jose Guline – 9th Grade (specializes in sleep wear)

Shari Valle – 11th Grade (specializes in casual wear)

Abdiel Sabillon – 12th Grade (specializes in business wear)

Shelly Rubio – 12th Grade (specializes in evening wear)

Returning designers included Roberto Uribe, Marlene Flores and a featured segment highlighting peewee designers Jaden Cleto, Analory Ramirez, and Izel Ramirez. This year’s sponsors included Coca Cola, Charles Drew Health Center, AIDS Healthcare Foundation, Keller Williams Beverly Hills, Strictly Industry PR, Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, Kinfolks Country Store, and ABC Sewing Machine Company.

For more information visit http://www.santeefalcons.org. For media inquiries and interview opportunities with Fashion Design Teacher, Stormyweather Banks, contact Deborah Griffin, publicist by email at deborahmckj@yahoo.com.

Photo credit: Kristina Dixon/11:One Visuals