Eta Nu Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Collaborates with Ivy Foundation for Annual Fashion Show Next Weekend

ONTARIO, CA- To raise money for their scholarship and community service programs, Eta Nu Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated in partnership with The Inland Ivy Foundation, has secured Mario Benton of Mario B Productions, a fashion show producer and celebrity fashion stylist who is well-known in the Bay Area for his fashion icon styles. This year’s production, which will be held at the Ontario DoubleTree Hotel-Ontario on November 19 at 3 p.m., will showcase the latest in West Coast fashions.

This year’s presentation, “Pearls, Pumps & Fashion” under the direction of Mario Benton will feature Dignitaries of Design (local models), and the fashions will cater to all ages.

Those who love style will not want to miss this evening of elegance with the ladies of Alpha Kappa Alpha. In addition to fashion, there will be entertainment, vendors, a silent auction and door prizes. Local fashion connoisseurs will have the opportunity to gaze upon the latest in couture as they support various community service endeavors sponsored by Eta Nu Omega Chapter and The Inland Ivy Foundation.

With the proceeds generated from the previous years’ fashion shows, over the years, Eta Nu Omega Chapter has awarded thousands in scholarships to local college-bound young ladies for college tuition. Individual scholarship awards have ranged from $100 to $2000.

Those who are interested in purchasing tickets for $50 may contact the fashion show chairman by emailing your request to hnotiffashionshow@gmail.com or visit www.etanuomega_aka.eventbrite.com. Checks are payable to the Inland Ivy Foundation, a 501C (3) organization.