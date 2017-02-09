‘Everybody Hates Chris’ Actress Imani Hakim to Star in Netflix’s ‘Burning Sands’

UPN’s ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ star is all grown up!

Imani Hakim (Everybody Hates Chris, The Gabby Douglas Story, Sharknado 4) have been cast to star in the Netflix original filmBurning Sands, directed by Gerard McMurray, from a screenplay by McMurray and Christine Berg.

Hakim will play Rochon, the love interest to Zurich (Trevor Jackson). The film is centered around a particularly brutal hazing process at an all-black university. A favored pledgee is torn between honoring his code of silence or standing up against the intensifying violence of underground hazing.

Hakim joins castmates Jackson, Alfre Woodard (“Luke Cage”), Steve Harris (“Legends”), Tosin Cole (“Hollyoaks”), DeRon Horton, Trevante Rhodes (Moonlight), Christian Robinson, Rotimi (“Power”), Octavius Johnson, Malik Bazille, Mitchell Edwards, Serayah (“Empire”), and Nafessa Williams (Brotherly Love).

Academy Award winning artist and actor Common will take the role of Executive Producer through his Freedom Road Productions. He will also bring his musical prowess to the project, performing the closing credits original song “The Cross” featuring Lianne La Havas.

Hakim’s other credits include UPN’s Everybody Hates Chris, Lifetime’s The Gabby Douglas Story, and Syfy’s Sharknado 4. The actress is represented by Alexander’s Talent Management and Don Buchwald & Associates.

Burning Sands will make its premiere on Netflix on March 10, 2017. Will you be tuning in?