Exclusive Interview: ‘True Worshipper’ Sherri Bryant Chats on Her Ministry, New Album

By Naomi K. Bonman

In this day of age, the phrase “Unapologetically Me” has been heard over and over; however, it is a true testament to being unashamed of who you are. This is how I would describe Christian recording artist, Sherri Bryant. She is unapologetically bold and unashamed in her worship and passion in praising God. Her boldness in her ministry has helped others worldwide to tap into their purpose and calling in Jesus Christ.

Sherri has released three projects since she has been in her ministry of music. Her first project, “I Found the One,” demonstrates her ability to capture melodies of heaven through her unique vocal arrangements and expressive lyrics. Her second cd, “Made II Praise,” is a collection of contemporary praise and worship that radiates with the passion and energy that flow from Sherri during a live performance, and her latest project which just released this year, “True Worship” also is a collection of contemporary songs, but they are also very testimonial to the struggles that Bryant went through on her life’s journey to her destiny. “You Are Greater” is just one of the songs that captures her testimony from fear to faith and helps the listener to understand that no matter how high their mountain our God is Greater.

Sherri is currently the worship leader at Water of Life in Fontana, California, and in addition to that she travels all over the world ministering her gift of music and winning souls to Christ. She recently traveled to The Congo of Africa where she ministered to a crowd of over 140,000!

In a recent interview that Sherri shared with the Westside Story Newspaper, she explained her experience of being in Africa, as well as what inspired her to take her gift of music to the heights of where it is now.