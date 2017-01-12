Farewell and Job Well Done Barack

By Naomi K. Bonman

Many of us watched, and probably got emotional, our 44th President Barack Obama’s farewell address on Tuesday, January 10. Can you believe 8 years flew by!

The quote that struck out the most in Obama’s address was this one: “I am asking you to hold fast to that faith written into our founding documents; that idea whispered by slaves and abolitionists; that spirit sung by immigrants and homesteaders and those who marched for justice; that creed reaffirmed by those who planted flags from foreign battlefields to the surface of the moon; a creed at the core of every American whose story is not yet written: Yes, we can.” -President Barack Obama

We have watched the girls, Malia and Sasha, grow up into beautiful and sophisticated young women. We have also watched in admiration of the chemistry and commitment that Michelle and Barack have towards one another. And as a country, although we still have a lot more to accomplish, we have seen countless accomplishments made by President Obama and his administration.

More jobs gave been created that has brought the economy back to a much stable state, and millions of Americans now have affordable healthcare.

I commend Barack for all his hard work and for staying strong and grounded with every racist and prejudice remark that was thrown against him. He proved the odds, that yes a Black man can become President or any other profession that others may try to deny him.

Barack, Michelle, Sasha, and Malia…you all will be sincerely missed.