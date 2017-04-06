Filmmaker, Producer Timothy “TEACH” Jones Helps to Lead Others to Their Purpose through Film, Literature

By Naomi K. Bonman

In life we are always trying to tap into our purpose and to find out what we were put on earth to accomplish. Timothy Jones, better known as TEACH, helps others to identify with their purpose through film and literature.

TEACH is an award winning hip-hop artist, actor, producer, filmmaker and youth pastor. He has recently been featured in the Press Enterprise, on Black Hollywood Live’s ‘Success is the New Black Series’, and Gospel Rhythms Radio for his latest documentary film “Discovering Destiny” and he is inspiring everyone he speaks to.

In his film, TEACH plays himself and tells his life story of being bullied which lead him to a path of gang affiliation to overcoming stereotypes and emerging into a successful entrepreneur in the entertainment industry. He is charismatic, creative, driven, humble, and easy on the eyes and people are falling in love with his story and genuine personality.

Check out the interview below: