Food for All! PAL Center Hosts First Annual Community Cookout

SAN BERNARDINO, CA- The PAL Center hosted its first annual Community Cookout on Saturday, March 18. The day consisted of fellowship among people from backgrounds, great music, and some good down home cooking.

The invitation was extended to community members, students, and staff who assist weekly in the Food Distribution Program. There were 70 to 80 people who brought family and friends, in addition to students who participated in earning community service hours and work experience.

The event is the school’s effort to say “Thank You” to the great people who contribute to building a better community. “We believe in working collaboratively with organizations such as the Community Action Partnership, San Bernardino Valley College, and Westside Kinship Support Services who help make our work a success,” Dwaine Radden, Sr., Chief Executive Officer, said.

To date the PAL Center has assisted 40 to 60 families on average with boxes of food and 15 to 20 students, parents, and citizen volunteers with community service opportunities every week. The PAL Center represents the family atmosphere of a village investing in the best interest of the people it serves through education, employment training, and outreach. This is a great way we can make a positive impact on everyone involved.

“It’s a win-win” says CEO Dwaine Radden, Sr. “We recognize there is a large homeless population in this area, and poverty and hunger are two issues we can actually do something about. The PAL Center is proud to address these issues especially when it involves our youth and breaking down those obstacles that would hinder them from getting their education. “

If you would like more information about all that the PAL Center does, please visit www.palcharteracademy.com.